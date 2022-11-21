A 43-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he stole thousands of dollars of items from a storage unit earlier this year.

Michael Dugan faces felony charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary, court records say.

Michael Dugan (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Davenport Police allege that, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17, 2022, they were notified about a burglary that occurred at All Kinds of Storage, 2103 Buffalo Ave., Davenport.

In affidavits, police allege Dugan entered the facility and entered a victim’s secured storage unit with the intent to commit a theft.

After Dugan entered the storage unit, he selected and took property belonging to the victim including several credit and debit cards, firearms, and gold coins, with a total value of about $20,000 from the storage unit, according to affidavits.

As part of the investigation, Dugan admitted to entering this storage unit and taking the above-mentioned items, police allege in affidavits.

There were also several items of evidence collected including receipts, video, and still photographs of the suspect using the victim’s credit/debit cards that were taken during the burglary at the businesses and during the time of the transactions, according to affidavits.

Dugan, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on a total of $15,200 total bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 29 in Scott County Court.