A 30-year-old Moline man faces multiple charges in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars in equipment from Bettendorf and Davenport construction sites, according to court records.

From about Aug. 8 and Sept 29, 2023, police allege 30-year-old Tanner Christensen committed an ongoing series of thefts in Scott County. He faces felony charges of first-degree theft, two charges of second-degree theft, and ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity; and an aggravated-misdemeanor charge of third-degree theft, court records show.

Tanner Christensen (Scott County Jail)

About 5 a.m. Sept. 18, police allege Christensen stole a 2019 end loader, valued at about $70,000, from a construction site in the 5200 block of Competition Drive, Bettendorf. During an execution of a search warrant at Christensen’s storage unit in Moline, the key for the stolen end loader was located, police say.

Police also allege that Christensen stole a 50-gallon fuel tank with affixed fuel pump assembly, worth about $800, from the site.

Between the evening of Sept. 28 and morning of Sept. 29, police allege Christensen stole a pressure-washer unit containing the pressure washer hose and wand assembly from a construction site at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, police allege in affidavits. The value of the pressure washer unit and attachments is about $3,500. Police say he also stole a concrete saw cart worth about $800. The total value of the stolen property is about $4,300.

(photo by Mike Colón)



The pressure washer and concrete saw cart were located during a search of Christensen’s storage unit in Moline, according to affidavits.

On or about Aug. 8, police say Christensen stole a concrete finishing trowel from a construction site on the 3600 block of West Kimberly Road. The trowel unit, which was valued at about $1,700, was located during a search of the defendant’s Moline storage unit.

Christensen was released on $50,000 bond and is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 29 in Scott County Court.