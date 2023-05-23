A 29-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Tuesday in Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded to the 1000 block of East Central Park Avenue for a report of gunfire with a victim, the release says.

According to the release, officers located a scene inside of a residence. A short time later, officers responded to Genesis Medical Center for a 29-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation. No other information was available Tuesday night.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers here, or download the P3 Tips app