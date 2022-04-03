A 33-year-old man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound early Sunday at a Davenport club, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Davenport Police responded to Déjà Vu, 5220 Grand Ave., for a report of a possible gunshot victim. Officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, the release says.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported by Medic EMS to a Genesis Medical Center for treatment, and later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals, the release says.

No other injuries or damage was reported, the release says. The incident remains under investigation. No other information was available Sunday morning, the release says.

In October 2021

Prior shooting on Oct. 17, 2021

Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, Davenport Police responded to Déjà Vu for a disturbance. Responding officers heard gunfire, and found one gunshot victim, police said.

The Davenport Police Criminal Investigation Division charged 28-year-old Lance M. Johnson, of Rock Island, with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in the Oct. 17 homicide of Samuel Wires, 35, of Davenport.

Samuel Wires, 35, was transferred by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, where he was pronounced deceased. Wires, according to an arrest affidavit, was shot multiple times – including in the back

The incident was recorded on video, where Johnson can be seen shooting Wires with a handgun, the affidavit says.

Pretrial conferences in Johnson’s case are set for May 13 in Scott County Court, court records say.