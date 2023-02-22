A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is behind bars in Scott County Jail after an investigator for the Iowa Department of Transportation alleges he applied for an Iowa car title with a stolen title document.

Teondre Brazil faces a felony charge of first-degree fraudulent practice, court records show.

Teondre Brazil (photo: Scott County Jail)

The incident

On Jan. 18, Teondre Douglas Brazil appeared at the Scott County Treasurer’s Office and made an application for an Iowa title. Brazil surrendered a fraudulent Georgia title for a dark blue 2020 Infiniti QX50, an arrest affidavit says.

Brazil claimed to be living at the Double Tree Hotel, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. He claimed the car was purchased out of state and claimed an exemption so he would not have to pay the new fee for registration, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Brazil signed the application certifying under penalty of perjury the foregoing was true and correct. Brazil was issued an Iowa title and Iowa plates.

“I have verified the Georgia title was fraudulent,” the investigator writes in the affidavit. “The title itself was part of stolen title stock in 2007 in Georgia and the titles were blank when stolen. The National Insurance Crime Bureau advised they have no record in Infiniti producing this vehicle.”

The investigator continues: “My training and experience lead me to believe the Iowa plates obtained for this vehicle would be attached to a stolen Infiniti and the true VIN of that vehicle would be concealed with the fraudulent VIN that would match the obtained Iowa title. The Iowa plates were captured in a photograph and it appears they have been attached to a dark colored Infiniti. NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) shows a rough trade-in value for this vehicle as $24,100.”

Brazil, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing March 3 in Scott County Court.

Fraudulent practice

First-degree fraudulent practice is when the amount of money or value of the property involved exceeds $10,000. This Class C felony is punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a fine.