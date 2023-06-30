Authorities need your help finding a man who did not report to the Davenport Work Release Center.

Daryel Deanthony Shears was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other charges in Scott County and failed to report as required on June 29.

Daryel Shears (Iowa Department of Corrections)

Shears, 19, is a black male, 5′ 9″ and 176 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on May 15, 2023. Anyone with information on Shears’ whereabouts should contact local police.

