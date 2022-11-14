Authorities need your help finding a man who did not return to the Davenport Work Release Center.

Demon Deonte Daniels, 33, failed to report back to the center as required Thursday, November 10. Daniels is described as a black male, 5’10” and 220 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 19, 2022. Daniels was convicted of domestic abuse assault, 3rd or subsequent offense in Scott County. Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is urged to contact local police.

Demon Deonte Daniels (photo: Iowa Department of Corrections)

For more information on Iowa’s work release program, click here.

