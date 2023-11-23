A 34-year-old Moline man is in custody after he was found in a restroom with food from a convenience store that he broke into, deputies allege in court documents.

Zachary Koester faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary after Scott County Deputies allege he broke into a convenience store – the name of the store is not available in court documents – on 210th Street in Scott County, according to arrest affidavits.

Zachary Koester (Scott County Jail)

Koester “used two small chunks of concrete to break the glass window on the southeast side of the building,” deputies allege in affidavits. He was found shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day in the men’s restroom of the business with food from the shelves, according to affidavits.

Koester is being held on a total of $7,000 in Scott County Jail, according to court records.