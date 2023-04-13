A 25-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, man on Wednesday was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty in connection with the death of his 30-year-old girlfriend.

Logan Voss appeared in Scott County Court for the sentencing. Earlier, he pleaded guilty to OWI – first offense and was sentenced on that charge to the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed one year. His driving privileges will be revoked for a period of six years, court documents show.

Logan Voss (Scott County Jail)

He also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to serve a sentence of no more than five years. The sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time, according to court records.

A charge of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence was dismissed after Voss pleaded guilty to the lesser charges, according to court documents.

The incident in 2022

Ashleigh N. Decker was killed in Bettendorf after Voss ran over her, police allege in court documents.

About 10:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 2022, Bettendorf Police were dispatched to Sara Mini Mart, 931 State St., for a report of a man who stopped a passerby, stating he needed help because he ran over his girlfriend, court records say.

Officers found his truck, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K150, on 13th Street just north of Gilbert Street, according to a news release. Ashleigh Decker had extensive injuries on the ground behind the front passenger wheel, and was pronounced dead at the scene, arrest affidavits say.

According to affidavits, Voss said he was in a fight with his girlfriend and he ran her over. Police allege in affidavits that, at the scene, Voss was covered in blood on his clothes, boots, and hands, and was crying and shaking while attempting to speak. Voss had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage – which was stronger when he spoke – coming from his person, affidavits show.

After being asked multiple times, Voss could not state which direction he had come from and said he was going to prison, police allege in affidavits.

Affidavits show Voss admitted to having consumed six beers and two tequila shots in two hours prior to driving. He further explained Ashleigh Decker was trying to exit the passenger compartment when he hit the brakes and ran over her, the affidavit says.