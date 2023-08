The Mayor of Viola appeared in court for the first time since his arrest August 16.

Michael Lester (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a release, Michael Lester, 57, of Viola, was arrested for theft of government funds and official misconduct. The preliminary hearing for Lester took place at the Mercer County Courthouse. Lester pled not guilty and requested a trial by jury.

A pretrial conference is set for Lester on October 17.