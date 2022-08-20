The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network invites the community to visit all day Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Moline Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3805 41st Ave., Drive, Moline.

You can meet members of the board of directors, search and rescue volunteers, and director and founder Dennis Harker.

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network will get half of proceeds from certain menu items until Applebee’s closes for the day.

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network is a community-wide network of volunteers [and members] who can act quickly through the dissemination of information using social media to rally support to search for the missing person, communicate with law enforcement, media, and each other in a coordinated and focused manner.

