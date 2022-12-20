A 34-year-old Rock Island man faces multiple charges after police allege he had a loaded gun in an SUV where officers found methamphetamine.

Kantrell Williams faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, along with serious misdemeanor charges of being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, according to court records.

Kantrell Williams (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

At 11:59 p.m. Monday, Bettendorf Police saw a white SUV in the State Street turn lane to Interstate 74 West. The SUV did not have its headlights on at the time, according to arrest affidavits

After the SUV got onto the Interstate 74 West on-ramp, an officer initiated a traffic stop. As officers approached the passenger side, the car’s headlights came on.

The driver/registered owner of the vehicle realized the headlights were off after seeing the officer, the driver told police. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license. Williams, who was seated in the front passenger seat, said he also did not have a valid license, police allege in affidavits.

Officers returned to their squad and confirmed through dispatch and the computer that neither person was valid to drive. Officers then requested a K9 officer to respond. Officers then returned to the vehicle and told the driver someone with a valid driver’s license would need to come drive the vehicle away or pick them up while a citation was created. The driver returned to the car.

Officers began to create a citation. A K9 Officer arrived on scene five minutes after being requested. Officers then approached the vehicle again and asked the driver to get out. Officers asked if there was anything illegal inside the car and the driver stated “Yes, a bubble on me,” and handed over a glass pipe with white residue to officers.

The driver then was placed into a squad car. Officers approached Williams on the passenger side and asked him to step out of the car. During a search of Williams’ person, officers located a Bersa .380 ACP handgun with five bullets in the magazine in his right exterior jacket pocket; and a small torn and tied-off corner of a bag with marijuana shake in his breast exterior sweatshirt pocket. (Marijuana shake is bits of marijuana that have fallen to the bottom of a bag or other container.)

Williams was placed into a squad car. During a search of the vehicle, officers found:

A glass pipe with methamphetamine inside the center console

A soft shell-pink and orange zippered container with four plastic baggies with meth and a straw on top of the center console

A digital scale with meth inside the center console

After he was read his Miranda Rights, police allege, Williams said the handgun “was not his and that he found it,” affidavits say.

At Scott County Jail, staff found a glass pipe with meth in his right exterior jacket pocket and a loose .380 ACP bullet in his left exterior jacket pocket, affidavits allege.

Williams, who is being held in Scott County Jail on $7,000 bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 29 in Scott County Court.