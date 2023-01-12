A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after members of a special law enforcement group allege they found methamphetamine, suspected heroin and a gun in a safe.

Agron Erwin-Simpson faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and a serous misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records show.

Agron Erwin-Simpson (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

On Tuesday, members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit (SOU) executed a search warrant on Agron Erwin-Simpson, a Ford Explorer, and a residence on Western Avenue in Davenport, court records say.

Erwin-Simpson was observed exiting the front door of a residence, and leaving the area in the Explorer, then was detained, according to arrest affidavits.

After a search, 3.8 grams total package weight of marijuana was located in the vehicle. A detective conducted a post-Miranda Rights interview and the other SOU members executed a search warrant in the 6200 block of Western Avenue, Davenport., according to arrest affidavits. A search of the residence was conducted, and law enforcement allegedly found:

A handgun

16.4 grams total package weight of suspected heroin

98.6 grams total package weight of meth

A blender containing a powder-like residue

Sleeping pills used as a cutting agent for heroin

Plastic bags used for drug packaging

Multiple digital scales.

Erwin-Simpson “was said to be staying in the basement” at that address, affidavits say.

According to affidavits, one of the keys Erwin-Simpson had on his person unlocked a safe in the basement. The safe contained the handgun, meth, suspected heroin, and packaging.

Erwin-Simpson, who admitted that the drugs were his, did not have a tax stamp for the suspected heroin and meth, according to affidavits. He was being held Thursday on a $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 20 in Scott County Court.