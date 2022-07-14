A Missouri man who faces a charge of third-degree sexual abuse after an incident in Bettendorf has been released on bond.

Enrique Acosta, 26, of Milan, Missouri, faces a felony charge after an incident that happened between the night of Oct. 3, 2020, and the morning of Oct. 4, 2020, an arrest affidavit says.

Although the victim, who was 13 years old at the time, reported the incident was consensual, Acosta was 24 at the time. The two are known to each other, the affidavit says.

“Digital evidence was obtained showing messages exchanged between the suspect and victim that were sexual in nature,” the affidavit says.

Acosta fled the area at the time of the incident and his whereabouts was not known since the incident was reported. He was arrested on a warrant, court documents say.

He was released on bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing on July 22 in Scott County Court.