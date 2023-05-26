A Moline K9’s dogged investigation helped police arrest a suspect with cocaine, methamphetamine and a gun, according to Moline Police.

On Thursday, May 25, the Moline Police Department Special Investigative Group and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrested Cory D. Benford, 34, of East Moline, on multiple drug charges, police say.

Moline Police obtained a search warrant for a vehicle owned and operated by Benford, whom police found at his East Moline residence where the search warrant was executed. Benford ran from police, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase, police told Local 4 News.

Cory Benford (Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office)

Inside the 2021 Nissan Murano, more than 10 ounces of individually packaged meth was found.

A second search warrant was executed at a residence in Moline, where police found an additional 3.5 pounds of meth, 20 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of cannabis and a 9mm handgun. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be just under $200,000, police say.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney filed multiple charges against Benford, including delivery of methamphetamine>900g, a Class X felony; delivery of cocaine 15-100g, a Class X felony; and delivery of cannabis 30-500g, a Class 3 felony.

K9 Riggs (Moline Police)

Moline Police posted a photo of the K9 dog with the drugs and gun on the Moline Police Facebook page. “You can’t outrun the long nose of the law. Someone found out the hard way today,” the post says. “Great work by Detectives with the Special Investigations Group along with K9 Riggs and his handler Officer Compton.”

On Thursday, “this dynamic team arrested an individual with over 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 grams of powder cocaine, 100 grams of cannabis and a handgun,” the post says.

K9 Riggs was awarded with a quick game of tennis ball catch, and it was back to work, the post says. K9 Riggs was trained at Cedar Creek Kennels.

Benford, who appeared Friday in Rock Island County Court, is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $500,000 bond.