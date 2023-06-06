A 21-year-old Moline man was in custody Tuesday after police allege they found cannabis and guns at his home, according to a news release.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, June 4, Moline Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Impala in the 1800 block of 4th Street, Moline.

The driver, Jamarlynn Stewart, was found to have alcohol and cannabis in the car. When they further searched the car, police found a total of 300 grams of cannabis and ammunition, the release says.

Jamarlynn Stewart (Moline Police Department)

A subsequent search warrant was issued for Stewart’s Moline residence, where detectives located 2.7 pounds of cannabis, a 9mm handgun and an AR15 rifle, according to the release.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has charged Stewart with three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and manufacture/delivery of 500-2000g of cannabis. He was being held Tuesday in the Rock Island County Jail on $150,000 bond, according to the release says.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.