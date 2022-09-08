A two-year-old homicide case that involved the U. S. Marshals has ended in a 20-year sentence for a 37-year-old Moline man.

On Wednesday, Brandon Motton, who appeared in Rock Island County Court with his attorney, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will be given credit for time served.

Our Local 4 News crew was first on the scene after police received a report about gunfire near 10th Street and 7th Avenue, Rock Island, about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

There was a heavy police presence and 10th Street was blocked off.

It took some time before law enforcement made an arrest. On July 1, the U. S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Motton on a warrant.

At first, Motton was charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Kameron Moore.

He was born March 31, 1997, in Rock Island. He attended Lincoln Elementary School, Rock Island; Williams Middle School, Davenport and Moline High School. He left behind a daughter and many other family members. His obituary says he was known as the peace maker, and that when he walked into a room, “he brought with him jokes, smiles, dances and, of course, his rap.”

Motton appeared in Rock Island County Court with his attorney. Before the sentencing, a judge reviewed a presentence investigation report. Victim statements were given in the courtroom.

Earlier, Motton had waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

When he finishes his sentence, Motton must have one year of mandatory supervised release. He also has appeal rights.