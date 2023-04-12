A 39-year-old East Moline man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday for setting a house fire that killed an elderly woman in 2017.

Jason McChurch appeared Wednesday with his attorney in Rock Island County Court. Earlier, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and residential arson in the death of an 88-year-old woman.

Jason McChurch (contributed photo)

McChurch was convicted of intentionally setting a fire at a house on 13th Street in Moline, where firefighters found Marion Dreier inside. She died later at a hospital. Three other people escaped the blaze.

Her niece gave a victim-impact statement at the sentencing. McChurch also addressed the court.

“I know that no matter what I say it makes no difference to the family,” he said. “I’m sorry for your loss. Throughout my history I’ve always had impulsive actions. I’ve never planned anything in my life. I’m innocent, man. I didn’t do it. I’ll say that till the day I die.”

McChurch’s sentence also includes three years of mandatory supervision after his release. He will get credit for the time he served in Rock Island County Jail.