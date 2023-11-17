A 22-year-old Moline man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the stabbing death of a 53-year-old man in November 2020, according to a news release from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Xavier Camper was sentenced Friday to a term of natural life in prison without parole for the

murder of Kerry Dyer.

Xavier Camper (Moline Police Department)

Camper previously was found guilty of first degree murder in September after a week-long trial

in Rock Island County. First Assistant State’s Attorney Heidi Weller and Assistant State’s Attorney

Steven Cichon prosecuted the case.

The charges alleged that on Nov. 27, 2020, Xavier Camper stabbed Kerry Dyer to death at a

residence in the 400 block of 17th Avenue in Moline, the release says.

The court found that the death was “exceptionally brutal and heinous, indicative of wanton cruelty,” the release says. The Honorable Judge Pete Church presided over the trial and sentencing.

“Thank you to the Moline Police Department for their assistance with this case and to our excellent prosecution team that was able to secure a just verdict and sentence,” the release says.

The incident

Moline Police who responded to an incident in the 400 block of 17th Avenue on Nov. 17, 2020, found suspect Xavier Camper covered in blood near 5th Street and 17th Avenue, police said.

Officers found a victim, Kerry A. Dyer, whom police tried to help. Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy performed by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson determined Dyer died of “multiple traumatic stab wounds,” police said.