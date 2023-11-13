A 38-year-old Moline man was in custody Sunday after police allege he stole items from a Davenport home, then pawned them.

Lucas Nino, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records show.

Lucas Nino (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 3 p.m. July 15, Davenport Police responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street for a report of a burglary that happened about 8 p.m. July 14, arrest affidavits say.

Police allege Nino entered an unoccupied residence “with the intention of committing a theft.” He was seen on an exterior security camera pulling into the driveway and was identified using his driver’s license photo, police say in affidavits.

Nino “is seen walking on the eastern side of the residence in an attempt to case the residence prior to burglary,” police allege in affidavits. “A similar style vehicle and subject matching the general characteristics of (Nino) arrived at the residence on 07/14/2023 at night where a side window AC unit was pushed in to gain entry inside the residence.”

Multiple items, including various electronics, were stolen throughout the residence, affidavits show.

Police allege that, shortly after 3:30 p.m. July 18, Nino pawned a stolen item from the burglary at Premier Jewelry & Loan, 4121 N. Brady St., Davenport. Also, on Aug. 8, he pawned another stolen item from the burglary at Pawn King, 3940 11th St., Rock Island, police allege in affidavits.

Nino “did steal numerous items valued at above $1,500, but not over $10,000, worth of property from the residence (on East 12th Street) with the intention of depriving the victim of said items,” police allege in affidavits.

Nino, who is being held on $7,500 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 21 in Scott County Court.