The Breakfast Optimist Club – Moline on Wednesday honored local law enforcement with its annual Top Cop Awards breakfast, a news release says.

The Top Cop Award honors police officers from Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, City of East Moline Police Department and the Moline Police Department.

Moline Detective Salvador Victor was honored for his response to a “man with a gun” incident when a suspect fired a gun several times upon seeing Victor arrive in the area, the release says.

Detective Salvador Victor (contributed photo)

Victor saw the suspect run from a back yard toward a neighborhood. Victor ran to get between the offender and the neighborhood he was trying to run to, knowing there were several neighbors outside and would be in harm’s way if the offender got to them, the release says.

Victor was able to block the suspect and ordered him to the ground while other detectives took the suspect into custody without further incident.

About 20 feet from the roadway where Victor was in his squad car, officers/detectives located numerous spent shell casings from when the offender fired a gun, the release says.

“Detective Victor is also active in the community, coordinating numerous community events throughout the year – events designed to support the community and strengthen our bonds with the community we serve,” the release says. “Congratulations, Detective Victor, for being selected as the Optimist Breakfast Club Top Cop for 2022.”