In 2021, the Moline Police Department partnered with the Viking Club, the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island County NAACP to host a First Responder Leadership Day.

The second First Responder Leadership Day will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon until 3 p.m. at the Moline Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. It is geared toward children 4-11, a news release says.

The purpose of the event is to bring together school children ages preschool to 5th grade in a relaxed setting that fosters community partnerships with first responders. Children will have the opportunity to meet and greet first responders and learn about the role of critical public servants.

A bicycle rodeo and raffle will be held. Kids will have a chance to win one of 50 children’s bicycles. There will also be face painting, balloon art, and a bounce house, along with free food and beverages, and Whitey’s Ice Cream. There is no cost for the event. Children should be accompanied by an adult.

There will be displays of first-responder vehicles and other equipment.

