A 23-year-old Moline woman was sentenced to prison Thursday in connection with a fatal crash in 2022, according to court records.

Kendra Lee Curtis (photo from Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.)

Kendra Lee Curtis appeared in Rock Island County Court with her attorney, court records show. She waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to aggravated under the influence accident/death, a Class 2 felony. The state dismissed other charges.

She was found guilty, and was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison, with two years of mandatory supervised release, according to court records.

The fatal crash

The crash happened on the 2600 block of 19th Street in East Moline on Nov. 7, 2022. Law-enforcement officials allege Curtis was driving a 2007 Ford Edge south on 19th Street at a high rate of speed and lost control, causing the SUV to roll.

A passenger of the vehicle, Amia S.L. Weathers, 22, of Moline, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

A 24-year-old East Moline man, who was a rear-seat passenger, also was injured in the crash and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office detective described the crash and the scene, testifying that officials have surveillance footage of Curtis that shows her in the driver’s seat of the SUV.

Prosecutors presented evidence that she had marijuana, cocaine and alcohol in her system at the time of the crash, according to a hospital toxicology report.



