Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Wednesday arrested 18-year-old Christian A. Gillette of Monmouth, Ill., on one count of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, and one count of disseminating child pornography, a Class X felony, according to a news release.

Christian Gillette (Illinois State Police)

ISP DCI Zone 2, DCI Zone 4, and the Monmouth Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of 6th Street in Monmouth after an investigation involving child pornography. Evidence gathered at the scene led to the arrest of Gillette. He was transported to the Warren County Jail, where he is awaiting a bond hearing, the release says.

According to the release, the investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

The Illinois State Police provide these resources for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path toward healing and recovery. To keep kids safe online, learn more here. To report online exploitation visit here. For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit here.