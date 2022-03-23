The 25-year-old mother who was a suspect in her infant son’s death pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge, and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Tanda Allee appeared Wednesday in Rock Island County Court with her attorney.

She waived a jury trail and pleaded guilty to endangering the life or health of a child causing death, a Class 3 felony. The original murder charge was dismissed, court records say.

A judge found Allee guilty, and sentenced her to four years in the Department of Corrections, with day-for-day credit for time served, court documents say.

On Monday, a judge pronounced a 22-year-old Rock Island man, Mateo Williams, not guilty in connection with the baby’s death.

Allee and Williams had been in a romantic relationship previously, according to Allee’s prior court testimony.

The 2020 death

In 2020, Allee and Williams, both of Rock Island, were arrested and charged in the death.

On the morning of March 10, 2020, Rock Island Police and Emergency Services responded to the 400 block of 12th Avenue about a non-responsive 4-month old.

The infant, identified as Elias S. Austin, was declared dead. It was suspected that foul play was involved when multiple fractures were found throughout the infant boy’s body.



