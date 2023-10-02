A 21-year-old Davenport motorcyclist faces multiple charges after Iowa State Troopers allege he led a chase, hit an ISP cruiser and nearly struck an SUV head-on.

Jonathan Leonard faces a felony charge of eluding, – speed over 25 mph over the limit, a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief, and a serious misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance – cannabidiol – first offense, court records show.

Jonathan Leonard (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, Iowa State Troopers saw two motorcycles traveling west on Locust Street from Harrison Street at a high rate of speed, officers allege in arrest affidavits.

“In my fully marked ISP cruiser I attempted to catch up and get a radar check with the front antenna of my radar unit. When I was in range I activated it and was able to lock in a speed of 67 mph in a posted 35 mph zone,” a trooper writes in affidavits.

At the intersection of Locust and Marquette streets, the trooper activated the emergency lights on the cruiser, and “the drivers looked back at my cruiser turned northbound and accelerated at a high speed actively attempting to elude me,” the trooper writes in affidavits.

A pursuit ensued and the trooper activated the emergency siren and lights on the cruiser.

“During the pursuit I witnessed multiple traffic infractions including but not limited to speeding in excess of 25 mph, failure to obey traffic control device, improper lane usage, unsafe turn, driving on the wrong side of the road and unsafe passes,” the trooper alleges in affidavits. “At one point during the pursuit the driver began driving on the wrong side of Kimberly Road and almost struck an SUV head on but they were able to avoid him.”

After continuing through the city, a rolling roadblock was attempted on River Drive and the motorcycle struck the rear of the trooper’s cruiser, “causing damage to my rear driver’s side bumper,” but the motorcycle continued, the trooper writes in affidavits.

The pursuit finally ended near the intersection of Ridgewood Avenue and Crestwood Terrace when the driver attempted to drive across wet grass at a low speed “and ditched the motorcycle to flee on foot,” troopers allege in affidavits.

According to affidavits, the driver was quickly apprehended by Davenport Police.

Leonard was released on bond to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 12 in Scott County Court.