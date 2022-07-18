The murder trial of a 34-year-old Chicago man in connection with a 2020 Clinton homicide is set to begin on Oct. 31, 2022, according to court records.

Carlton Douglas Jr., of Chicago, faces a charge of first degree murder, court records say. He remains in Clinton County Jail.

The 2020 incident

At 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, Clinton police responded to the Hop-N-Shop, 716 S. 4th St., for a report of gunfire, a news release says.

At the Hop-N-Shop, officers were directed to a Saturn Outlook parked by the front door. Cedrick D. Hood, 26, was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, an arrest affidavit says.

When officers arrived, they found Hood had been shot. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the affidavit says.

A woman who went to the Hop-N-Shop with Hood told officers she had gone to the store with her son and Hood to get food. Hood stayed in the car with her son while she went inside the store, an affidavit says.

While inside the store, she heard five shots. When the woman looked out toward the parking lot she saw a man she knew as “C” get into the passenger side of a four-door car parked next to Hood, the affidavit says.

She said “C,” on either the previous Saturday or Sunday, came to her house and asked for Hood. “C” told her to tell Hood he was looking for him. “C” was identified as Carlton Douglas Jr., the affidavit says.

The shooting can be seen on surveillance video, the affidavit says.