The trial for a Davenport man who faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a 2020 incident will continue Tuesday in Scott County Court.

Princesun Murphy, 37, also faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting on Marquette Street on April 9, 2020, court records say.

Jury selection began Monday in the case, according to Scott County Attorney Mike Walton. Walton is accused of fatally shooting Jabari Scurlock, 40, of Racine, Wisconsin, with a short-barreled shotgun.

Murphy has filed a notice of self-defense, according to Walton. Opening arguments are expected to start Tuesday in Scott County Court.

At the scene

Local 4 News was first on the scene Thursday, April 9. Davenport police say they got the call around 1:12 a.m. April 9 for multiple gunshots near the 900 block of Marquette Street.

Upon arrival, police found Scurlock suffering from life-threatening injuries. After initial medical attention was provided on scene, he was pronounced dead by EMS.