A 45-year-old Muscatine man is scheduled to be sentenced for multiple sexual-abuse charges after he appeared before a judge in a bench trial.

George W. Bishop II faces multiple charges after an investigation into a 2022 incident, a news release says.

George Bishop II (Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, March 7, 2022, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Trinity Muscatine after a minor reported they had been sexually abused by Bishop. Based on the information gathered, an investigation into the allegations was conducted by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Evidence gathered would show Bishop had sexually abused the minor multiple times over several years, officials allege in the release.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, Bishop was arrested and charged for crimes relating to sexual abuse of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. He has been in custody since his arrest.

On Friday, July 21, Bishop appeared before District Court Judge Tom Riedel in Muscatine County District Court for a bench trial, the release says. Based on evidence from the minutes of testimony submitted to the court, Bishop was found guilty of one count of sex abuse in the second degree, a Class B felony; three counts of sex abuse in the third degree, a Class C felony; and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony.

Bishop is set to be sentenced on Sept. 22 in Muscatine County District Court. He faces up to 85 years in prison, the release says.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department, Iowa Department of Human Services, Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations Criminalistics Laboratory.