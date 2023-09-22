In November 2019, Sheena Gibbs travels back to Chicago from Muscatine after caring for her mother and becoming estranged from friends. She is never seen or heard from again. As friends search for her, her case becomes even more mysterious, a news release says.

Now, her story, in the episode “Lost in Her Secrets,” airs at 9 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 24, on Investigation Discovery (ID). The show also will be available on the MAX streaming platform.

Sheena Gibbs (contributed photo)

Sheena Gibbs’ case was featured in 2022 in the “Vanished QC” series about Quad-City area people who have disappeared. Local 4 News crime reporter Linda Cook, who reported on the case, was interviewed for the episode.

ID’s groundbreaking missing persons series, “DISAPPEARED,” returns to ID with all-new heartbreaking, unsolved mysteries. New episodes this season will also feature shocking, unsolved missing persons cases from across the country. Each episode begins right before a vanishing occurs and chronicles the search for clues that may indicate what happened.

Presenting timely stories with urgency for the public to act on, the families of the missing hope the series will elevate their loved one’s story to bring forth any details or context that may be able to help decipher the truth and a pathway home.