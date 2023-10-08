The Rock Island County NAACP Branch 3268 will host an expungement workshop from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island, according to a news release.

The workshop will help people with criminal infractions to clear and/or seal their criminal records, the release says.

Registration is required. Interested people must register with Bonnie Ballard, NAACP branch president, at 309-787-5559 and/or email naacpicopresident@gmail.com before Oct. 20.