A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot.

Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.

Elizabeth Carstensen (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

On Aug. 4, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit were conducting a methamphetamine conspiracy case involving Carstensen, officers allege in arrest affidavits. At the request of narcotics detectives, an officer in a marked squad attempted to pull Carstensen over around Locust and Warren Streets. She did not pull over and took off from uniformed officers.

Plain clothes officers followed her to the 3200 block of Eastern Avenue, where she jumped off her motorcycle and tried to run away. When she was apprehended, officers found four baggies containing a total of about 163.70 grams total package weight of methamphetamine, 5.3 grams total package weight of psilocybin mushrooms, and 2.5 Xanax pills (non-labeled pill bottle) in a backpack she was wearing, police allege in affidavits. “The methamphetamines failed to have the proper tax stamp affixed, as required by Iowa law,” according to the affidavit.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Carstensen admitted the drugs were hers and to conspiring with one or more other people in distributing “large amounts of meth in the Quad City area,” affidavits allege.

Carstensen, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $35,000 bond in Scott County Jail. She is set for a preliminary hearing Friday, Dec. 9, in Scott County Court.