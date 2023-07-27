A New Windsor man is behind bars after a shooting in the town.

On Tuesday, July 25 at about 11 p.m., Mercer County Deputies were on a routine patrol in New Windsor when they heard gunfire and someone shouting. Deputies arrived in the area and found a man with two gunshot wounds. They gave the victim emergency first aid while waiting for Tri-County Ambulance to arrive. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There are no further details on the victim’s condition.

Trenton Deshane (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

Mercer County Deputies have detained Trenton Deshane, 32 of New Windsor, while formal charges are filed. They say there is no continuing risk to the public at this time.