After a suspect fired a gun into the air about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, he was taken into custody in a quiet neighborhood in Moline.

Moline Police Officers at the scene said they received reports of someone running through the neighborhood in the area of 32nd Avenue and 54th Street Court. Some residents were “alarmed and disturbed” at the way he was acting, police said.

The suspect fired a gun into the air, but no one was injured. He was taken into custody “without resistance,” officers said, without violence to himself or police.

We do not know whether the suspect faces charges. Local 4 News will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.