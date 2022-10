No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash that tied up traffic at the intersection of 8th and Main streets about 3:15 p.m. Monday in Davenport.

No one was injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Davenport. (photo by Linda Cook)

One vehicle came to rest on its top while the other had front-end damage. Debris from the crash lay in the street.

A police officer at the scene told Local 4 News no one was injured.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed. We will stay in contact with Davenport Police to provide details when they become available.