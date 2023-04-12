No one was injured in a gunfire incident Wednesday in Rock Falls, according to a Rock Falls Police Department news release.

About 11:36 a.m, Rock Falls Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of the alley of 7th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire, the release says.

Witnesses said an occupant of a vehicle fired at least two shots toward the people in the damaged vehicle. There were no reported injuries. The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle that was located unoccupied a short time later, according to the release.

The vehicle has been impounded, and the investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Rock Falls Police Detectives

at 815-622-1140. Anonymous calls can be made to Whiteside County Crime Stoppers

at 815-625-STOP.