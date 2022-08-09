A Davenport Police Officer on Tuesday testified a 34-year-old Moline caretaker used a victim’s credit card to buy about $7,000 of purchases.

Quanitra Light faces felony charges of second-degree theft; unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500 and under $10,000; and dependent adult abuse – exploitation over $100, court records say. She appeared Tuesday with her attorney in Scott County Court.

On Tuesday, May 31, Davenport Police Detectives were made aware of an ongoing incident that began on Jan. 20 and continued through May 18, until it was reported, arrest affidavits say.

Light is a caretaker for REM Iowa in Scott County, affidavits say. REM Iowa provides programs and services for adults and children with intellectual and development disabilities as well as brain injuries, according to the organization’s website.

Light cared for the victim beginning July of 2021 in Davenport, affidavits say.

Light had the victim’s credit card when she was not authorized to use it. She used it to buy property valued at more than $1,500 but not in excess of $10,000, “knowing that she did not have authorization to use it in those ways,” affidavits say.

Davenport Police Officer Brittany Taylor went to each individual store in both Illinois and Iowa and obtained receipts and video of the credit card transactions, which totaled about $7,000, she said. The victim was not with Light when the purchases were made, she said.

The victim’s mother reported the incident to police, Taylor said.

Without permission, Light made several personal transactions “that were outside of her scope and for personal use” at several places including “grocery stores, jewelry stores, beauty stores, wig stores, pampering stores, and athletic stores,” affidavits say.

The victim did not have any of the items purchased in her possession, Taylor said.

An arraignment is set for Aug. 25 in Scott County Court.