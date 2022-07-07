A Muscatine Police Officer was presented the Life Saving Award on the day he marked 30 years of service to the Muscatine community.

Lt. Jeff Jirak was presented the Muscatine Police Department’s Life Saving Award by Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark during the Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday, a news release says.

The citation reads …

“On June 23, 2022, Lieutenant Jeff Jirak was on patrol and dispatched Muscatine Community College Dorms for a female who was unresponsive and not breathing. Lt. Jirak was met by a distraught female who led him to the apartment where the female was located.

Lieutenant Jirak noticed the female was purple, blue in the face, and was not breathing. He immediately took over chest compressions and continued to do so until the Muscatine Fire Department arrived on scene. Lt. Jirak performed CPR on the female for approx. two (2) minutes. The Muscatine Fire Department arrived on scene and found that the female’s pulse was back. Lt. Jirak’s quick actions on scene are what saved this female’s life, by remaining calm during a critical incident and performing CPR on the female.”

The Life Saving Medal is awarded to an officer who, while acting within their scope of duties, saves the life of another person, the release says. The officer is awarded the medal in acknowledgement of his/her actions while the bar below represents the award and is worn by the officer on his/her standard uniform.

Jirak was nominated for this award by his supervisor, Lt. Anthony “Tony” Kies, as well as Muscatine Chief of Police Brett Talkington.