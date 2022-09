Rock Island Police found four casings shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 16th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island.

After a report of gunfire, police blocked off the intersection to search yards and the street nearby. No injuries had been reported as of 10 p.m.

We do not know whether officers have a suspect. We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.

Heavy police presence at 16th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island, after a report of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/3CxBS9wZx6 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) September 6, 2022