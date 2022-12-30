A suspect was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a report of gunfire in Silvis.

Silvis Police were called to Warren Heights in the 300 block of 2nd Street around 1:15 p.m. for a report of gunfire. Responding officers found a car with a tire shot out. Dozens of officers responded to the scene.

Dozens of officers responded to a report of gunfire in Silvis on Friday afternoon. (photo by Mike Colón)

Witnesses said a suspect ran down the hill into Warren Tower. Silvis and East Moline Police, along with Rock Island County Deputies, found the suspect barricaded in an apartment in the tower.

After a standoff, law enforcement took the suspect into custody. No one was hurt in the incident. An investigation continues.