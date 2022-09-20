A 22-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she hit a pole while she eluded police in a car with a gun and an open alcohol container.

G’sani Bogan faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, eluding, and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

G’Sani Bogan (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the area of the 500 block of West 17th Street in reference to gunfire. Officers saw a black sedan take off from the area of the gunfire, arrest affidavits say.

They found a black 2013 Ford Fusion leaving the area at a high rate of speed at West 17th Street and North Ripley Street. Officers were in a fully marked Davenport squad car when they tried to stop the car, affidavits say.

Bogan, who was driving the Fusion, began to elude officers at speeds of more than 75 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to affidavits. She struck a traffic-signal pole at the northwest corner of East Locust Street and Grand Avenue, and was seen getting out of the driver’s door. She ran off but eventually was taken into custody.

Bogan said she did not stop because she didn’t have a license. Officers found she had a suspended driver’s license in Iowa, according to affidavits.

According to affidavits, inside the Fusion officers saw, in plain view, a gun on the front passenger-side floor board. Officers also saw an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the same area.

After they seized the gun for safety, officers found it was stolen from Rock Island County.

The defendant was convicted of previous felonies:

Manufacture/deliver heroin over 100 grams

Control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon

Bogan, who is being held on a total of $40,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 30.