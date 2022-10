Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County.

Darron Javares Paul Baynes (photo: Iowa Department of Corrections)

According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.

Anyone with information on Baynes’s whereabouts should contact local police, the release says.