Authorities are on the lookout for Jason Christopher Lehman, convicted of child endangerment and other charges, in Dubuque County.

According to a release, Lehman failed to report back to the Dubuque residential facility as required Friday, April 29.

Lehman is described as a 42-year-old white man, 5’11” and 195 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on April 18, a news release says.

Anyone with information on Lehman’s whereabouts should contact local police, the release says.