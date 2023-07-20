A 51-year-old man is dead and two other people were injured after a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday in Rock Island, a news release says.

Rock Island Police responded to a call about a person struck by gunfire in the 1300 block of 14th Street. As officers arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Medical Center.

Large police presence at 13th Ave., and 14th St. in Rock Island. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

A third gunshot victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle, the release says.

While he was being treated at the hospital, a 51-year old man died from his injuries. The other victims, a 28-year old man and a 50-year old man, remain in stable condition.

No arrests had been made late Thursday afternoon, when 14th Street was blocked off from 13th to 14th Avenues. Technicians at the scene measured distances and photographed a nearby house.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was available late Thursday afternoon. Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact Rock Island Police at 309-732-2677, call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.