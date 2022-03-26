One of three suspects involved in a 2017 slaying near Brady Street Stadium in Davenport was sentenced to prison on Friday.

Chontez Graham, 26, of Jefferson City, Missouri, appeared Friday with his attorney Joel Walker in Scott County Court, according to court records.

Graham pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder – a lesser charge than the original one of first-degree murder he first faced – and was sentenced to serve no more than 50 years. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and was sentenced to serve a period not to exceed 25 years in prison, court documents say.

Additionally, he pleaded guilty to the charge of flight to avoid prosecution, and was sentenced to serve not more than five years for that charge.

Court documents say the sentences will be served concurrently; that is, at the same time, as opposed to consecutively, or one after the other.

He will receive credit for time served in Scott County Jail.

The 2017 incident

In October of 2020, Graham was charged along with two other men in connection with the death of Demetrius Allen, 18, on March 5, 2017, according to arrest affidavits.

Police say Graham and his co-defendants killed Allen during a robbery where all three defendants were present shortly before 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot/garage area of Brady Street Stadium on the 3600 block of North Brady Street, according to arrest affidavits.

Demetrius Allen (contributed photo.)

During the robbery, Allen was shot multiple times, and the three took his money and personal belongings, affidavits say.

Darryl Merritt, 25, from Cahokia, Ill., and Dyon Thomas, 23, from East St. Louis, Ill., also face charges in connection with Allen’s death, arrest affidavits say.

Merritt is tentatively set for a jury trial in May in Scott County Court, where Thomas is set for a sentencing hearing May 26, court records say.