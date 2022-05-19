A 38-year-old man was shot about 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Lakewood Estates, 7171 W. 60th St., Davenport, just off Interstate 280.

The shooting happened during a “verbal altercation,” police said in a news release.

Officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder, the release says. He was transported to a Genesis Medical Center for treatment, then taken to University of Iowa Hospitals for additional care, the release says.

The incident remains under investigation.

At the scene, officers set up crime-scene tape around a mobile home, where police, including a crime scene tech, remained on the scene for some time and spoke with neighbors.

We do not know whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will remain in contact with police to provide details when they become available.