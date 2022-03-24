A 50-year-old Wapello man pleaded guilty Thursday to failure to file federal income-tax returns.

Bradley Earl Ewart appeared in federal court and pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to file federal income tax returns for the calendar years 2016 and 2018, a news release says.

Ewart is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28 by United States District Court Chief Judge Stephanie M. Rose. Each count of failure to file a tax return has a maximum sentence of one year in prison; a maximum fine of $25,000, or both, the release says.

Ewart is responsible for paying his tax liability in full and must pay a $25 per count special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Ewart owned and operated Louisa County Millwright, LLC since about 2004, the release says. He acknowledged he received taxable income from this business during each calendar year of 2015 through 2018 “in amounts that far exceeded the minimum amount that requires the filing of a federal income tax return,” the release says..

At the plea hearing, Ewart admitted he knew he was required to file federal income tax returns for the years 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 and he willfully failed to do so. He also admitted he did not file federal income tax returns for the years 2004 through 2014.

U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal made the announcement. The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and was prosecuted by the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.