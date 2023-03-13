A 30-year-old Davenport woman was behind bars Monday after police allege that she and a co-defendant broke into a LeClaire storage unit and took thousands of dollars of items.

Keenan Hobbs faces felony charges of second-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and third-degree burglary, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools, court records show.

Keenan Hobbs (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 11 p.m. Feb. 10, officers conducted a business check of Cody Storage, 2399 Trent St., LeClaire. They saw the deadbolt for a storage unit had been cut and that several items were missing from the unit, according to arrest affidavits.

Officers reviewed surveillance-camera footage and saw a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe. On the video, a man gets out of the SUV and uses bolt cutters to cut the lock to the unit, affidavits say.

Bettendorf Police found the SUV about 11 a.m. Feb. 15, according to arrest affidavits. They identified the occupants of the vehicle as Hobbs and a co-defendant.

Police allege that Hobbs and the co-defendant admitted to using bolt cutters to break into the unit. The dead bolt is valued at $8. The two admitted they planned to break into the unit beforehand. Hobbs admitted to taking possession or control of the property from the unit, affidavits show.

According to affidavits, the total value of the items was estimated to be $3,449.

Hobbs, who was arrested on a warrant, was being held on $16,000 bond in Scott County Jail on Monday.