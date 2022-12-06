An argument Monday over a Rock Island parking spot escalated into a disturbance that ended with an injured officer and two people in custody.

Rock Island Police say they responded to a disturbance about 9 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of 32nd Street, Rock Island.

Brittney Colvin (L) and Monique Nicholson (photos: Rock Island County Jail)

Monique Nicholson, 42, faces a misdemeanor resisting/obstructing charge, court records say. She appeared Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, and is being held in Rock Island County Jail, where her bond was set at $1,500 – 10% applies.

Brittney Colvin, 19, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, court records say. She is in Rock Island County Jail, where her bond was set at $10,000 – 10% applies.

She appeared Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, where she is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 20.

Additionally, a 16-year-old was also arrested for resisting/obstructing and later released to a guardian.