Christopher Sipes of Oquawka, Ill., has received a certificate of appreciation from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for his actions in assisting local law enforcement.

On Monday, March 28, Sipes and his wife were driving home from Burlington near the Carman Road when they noticed a Gulfport Police Officer attempt to arrest a man, a news release says.

The man resisted the officer and punched him in the face. That caused the officer to slip and fall into the lane of traffic. The man then tried to punch the officer several times, the release says.

Sipes slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the man. then got out of his vehicle and was able to help subdue him by bear-hugging him and throwing him to the ground, the release says.

Sipes and the officer then were able to handcuff the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Diwyn Kalihah Presbery, of Philadelphia, Pa.

Presbery faces charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, possession of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing identification and driving while his license was suspended.

Sipes was presented with the commendation on Thursday, March 21, at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. The certificate says: “In recognition of your heroism in assisting a police officer in need, we present this certificate of commendation to Christopher Sipes; a community leader and a partner of local law enforcement. Your actions were greatly appreciated. Thank you for having our ‘6.’”

“I’ve got your 6” is a reference to the face of a clock to represent the relative location of a threat. It goes back at least 100 years; with 12 o’clock being that which is in front of you, 3 o’clock to the right, 9 o’clock to the left and 6 o’clock, your back. It means “I’ve got your back.”